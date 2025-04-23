Thudarum Advance Booking: Mohanlal's family drama kickstarts pre-bookings with a BANG; collects Rs 2 crore in few hours

After delivering a historic blockbuster with L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal is returning to the big screens with Thudarum. Touted to be a family drama, the movie holds solid buzz among the fans. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum is off to a good start as the movie has begun its advance booking with a bang.

Thudarum crosses Rs 2 crore in advance booking; set for a SOLID start

Marking the return of Mohanlal and Shobhana together after a long gap, Thudarum opened its pre-bookings today on Wednesday, two days before the release. The family entertainer grossed over Rs 1.20 crore, as of 5 PM, in its advance booking by selling around 70,000 tickets in 930-plus shows across the state.

The worldwide pre-sales of Thudarum stand at Rs 2 crore. This is a phenomenal start for a family drama. Looking at its pace, the movie should aim to clock over Rs 5 crore plus advances before the first show begins.

Thudarum set to affect the box office potential of holdover Vishu releases

Seeing the phenomenal advances of Thudarum, the Mohanlal movie is set to take a solid opening. Furthermore, if the movie meets with positive word-of-mouth, it will easily dent the box office potential of the holdover Vishu releases- Alappuzha Gymkhana, Bazooka, and Maranamass.

All eyes are now on the audience reception and the initial reviews of Thudarum. It will be interesting to see Mohanlal winning over the audience and the box office after L2 Empuraan this year.

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is releasing in cinemas this weekend. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

