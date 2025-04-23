Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Unexpected Cameo in The Last of Us Season 2: 'Of All Things to Survive...'

Jennifer Aniston made a surprise appearance in the season two premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us, though not in the way fans might expect. During the April 13 episode, Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) finds an old magazine from the early 2000s, and on the cover is Aniston herself. The brief scene caught viewers off guard.

Advertisement

Aniston later reacted to the moment by sharing the clip on her Instagram Stories on April 22. She added a light-hearted caption: “Of all things to survive the apocalypse.”

Weeks before her appearance aired, Jennifer Aniston was spotted with Pedro Pascal in West Hollywood. The sighting sparked speculation that the two might be dating. However, Pascal quickly cleared up the rumors.

“We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends,” he told E! News during the The Last of Us season two premiere in March. “It happens.” His statement put an end to the relationship rumors, confirming that their connection is purely platonic.

Pedro Pascal spoke about his friendship with Jennifer Aniston during an interview with Access Hollywood, saying she has a way of understanding people in social settings. He stated that if someone makes eye contact with her at a party, she immediately senses what they’re feeling and knows how to make them feel okay.

Advertisement

He even joked about how calming her presence can be: “If you're really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston, and she’ll calm your central nervous system,” he added. “You’ll be like, ‘Oh no, everything’s fine, I’m safe.’”

Jennifer also gave a sweet shoutout to Pedro Pascal for his birthday earlier this month. On April 2, she posted a comic on Instagram Stories showing a cartoon questioning if Pascal’s kind personality is real. She added her own confirmation, writing, “Can confirm, as nice as he seems.”

Did you catch Jennifer Aniston’s surprise cameo in The Last of Us? Yes I missed it No I don’t watch The Last of Us

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Reveals Sometimes Wishing They Did Not Come Out as Non-Binary; Know Why