EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna co-star Tikku Talsania on reports of stars not getting along on set; 'If I am against you...'

The 1994 romantic comedy Andaz Apna Apna has become a cult film over the years due to its popularity. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s onscreen bond as Amar and Prem is highly loved by the audience. However, there have been reports in the past about some tension during the filming of the movie. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, their co-star Tikku Talsania, who portrayed the role of the inspector in the film, has reacted to reports of stars not getting along with each other on the sets.

In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, actor Tikku Talsania talked about his iconic film Andaz Apna Apna. When asked if it was true that actors were not getting along with each other on the sets of the movie, he said, “It never happens; this is all humbug.” Talsania expressed, “Everybody gets along with everybody because everybody wants their work to shine. So if I am against you or... you're not going to deliver the line that I want you to.”

When told that it was hard to imagine Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s Amar and Prem being in sync on screen but not off-screen, he added, “Nothing of that kind. I think this must be dug up by the media. They also want to make their stories and run.”

Watch Tikku Talsania’s full interview here!

During the conversation, Talsania also mentioned that Andaz Apna Apna may not have been commercially successful initially, but later on, it went on to become an iconic film. On being asked if it made money, he shared, “I think it did. Later on it did. I mean, they sold God knows satellite rights or something; they must have made a lot of money.”

Talsania even revealed his son’s admiration for the movie. He stated, “My son has got that film on a disc; I mean. he's got it on his computer. He says, ‘Whenever I get depressed, dad, I watch that film.’ I said, ‘Wow, that's great.’”

Andaz Apna Apna was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Tikku Talsania, the cast of the film also included Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles.

