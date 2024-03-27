20 best Andaz Apna Apna dialogues that still live rent free in our minds

Andaz Apna Apna dialogues still live rent-free in people’s minds even after all these years. The movie will complete its 30 years of release in November 2024. Ahead of the film’s special day, let’s revisit some of the best Andaz Apna Apna dialogues. The film was released on November 4, 1994, and has established itself as a cult hit. Pinkvilla curated 20 best dialogues from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon starrer.

Here are 20 best Andaz Apna Apna dialogues that are unforgettable

1. Mein toh kehta hu aap purush hi nahi hai... maha purush hain maha purush!

The above line is one of the best Andaz Apna Apna dialogues. The translation would be - I'm saying you're not just a man...a great man, a great man! Andaz Apna Apna’s mahapurush dialogue is one of the best of all.

2. Raveena Ji main aapse pet ki baat... err .. dil ki baat bolna chahta hun.

Translation: Raveena ji, I want to talk to you about my stomach...erm...about my heart.

3. Yeh Teja Teja kya hai, yeh Teja Teja.

Translation: What is this Teja Teja, this Teja Teja.

4. Aisa lag raha hai jaise bandar ke sar pe tarbooz.

Translation: It looks like a watermelon on a monkey's head.

5. Omelette ka raja, aur bread ka badshsh... Bajaj... Hamara Bajaj.

Translation: The king of omelette and the king of bread...Bajaj...our Bajaj.

6. Tumhara plan hi galat tha, baap ko kidnap karke beti se paisa mangte ho. Lagta hai kacha khiladi hai.

Translation: Your plan was wrong, you kidnap the father and demand money from the daughter. It seems like he is a raw player.

7. Sir aapne bataya nai aj mera birthday hai. Happy Birthday Raabert.

Translation: Sir, you did not told me that today is my birthday. Happy Birthday Raabert.

8. Shabash mere chite shabash....ab aaya hai uth pahad ke niche..

Translation: Well done my leopard, well done...now he has come down the mountain.

9. Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelti hun main

Translation: My name is Crime Master Gogo, I play with my eyes open.

10. Aaya hun, kuch toh leke jaunga. Khaandani chor hun main.

Translation: I have come, I will take something. I am a family thief.

11. Dr Prem Khurana, iss dhandhe mein bahut purana.

Translation: Dr. Prem Khurana, is very old in this business.

12. Yeh Vasco da Gama ki gun hai. Kiske mama ki gun?

Translation: This is Vasco da Gama's gun. Whose gun is this?

13. Jab jab tu khush hua hai tab tab mai barbaad hua hoon.

Translation: Whenever you have been happy, I have been devastated.

14. Abe Amar tu.....lagta hai mar gaya sala. ...atmaa bhatak rai hai saale ki

Translation: Hey immortal you...looks like you are dead. ...that bastard's soul is wandering

15. Chit tu haara...pat main jeeta.

Translation: You lost but I won

16. Hum to Masum panchi hai...hum panchi ek daal ke.

Translation: We are innocent birds...we are birds of one wing.

17. Main Teja hoon...nahin main asali Teja.

Translation: I'm Teja...no, I’m the real Teja.

18. Galti se mistake ho gaya.

Translation: A mistake was made by mistake.

19. Ye teele par mila tha .. iska naam Teelu hai..

Translation: He was found on ‘teele’.. His name is Teelu…

20. Jo jeeta, woh sikandar. Jo haara, woh bandar.

Translation: The one who wins, is the warrior and the one who loses, is a monkey.

About Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film belongs to the comedy-romance genre. In the film, Amar and Prem, who belong to middle-class families, compete to win over Raveena, a millionaire's daughter. Along the way, they run into a local gangster, Teja, who turns their lives upside down.

Aamir Khan played the role of Amar Manohar, Salman Khan portrayed Prem Bhopali’s role while Karisma Kapoor played the roel of Raveena and Raveena played the role of Karisma.

Work front

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has not yet announced his next film, but he has two major films lined up as a producer. Aamir's next production, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas 2024. Speaking about the film during his online interaction with fans, he said, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh."

After that, his next production, Lahore 1947, is expected to hit cinemas on Republic Day 2025. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film broke the box office record. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer which will be released on Eid 2025.

Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of Patna Shuklla. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series features Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles, with Raveena delivering a stellar performance as Indrani Kothari. It will be released on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor made a striking appearance in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak which was recently released on Netflix. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and others.

