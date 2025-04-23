Box Office: Producer Anand Pandit on current state of Hindi film industry and why Bollywood is struggling

Anand Pandit heads the Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, a banner behind several popular films like Total Dhamaal, Kabzaa, PM Narendra Modi and several others over the last 10 years of his career as a producer, presenter and distributor for Indian films from different industries. The producer recently appeared for an interview with ANI where he talked about the current state of the Hindi film industry and why it is struggling on many fronts.

Films have turned into projects

To begin with, Anand Pandit says, "I think there are two to three reasons. Earlier films were made, and now more projects are made. Earlier, we writers and directors used to focus more on creative people." To explain his point, the producer remembered the era of writers like Salim Javed and said, "You must have seen a time when films were sold in the name of Salim Javed. Today, in the last 5 years, you might not even know that a big writer's film was sold. So, I think it's very important that we focus on how the film will perform at the Box Office."

According to him, filmmakers in today’s time perceive films as projects. "Rather than thinking that if I am making a film, I will get the OTT streaming rights, satellite rights, music rights, overseas rights. So, the calculation is based on that and in the end, the box office is counted. There was a time in the 80s and 90s when there was no collateral business." says Pandit.

He continues, "Box office was the only business. So, keeping the audience in mind, whether they will buy the ticket and come to the cinema hall or not, keeping that in mind, films were written and made. Today, unfortunately, this is not happening because the mentality of OTT is different, the mentality of the satellite is different, overseas is different."

More inspiration than originality

The second big issue that Anand Pandit sees in the present day Bollywood is the lack of originality in the scripts and more of inspiration from others. The producer says, “We are inspired by the South, we are inspired by Korea, we are inspired by this language. So, the originality that was there earlier, that originality is not there today.”

He also talked about the lack of conviction in a script by the makers. "The director has a vision, the producer has a vision, they have a conviction about the project, about the film. I think we should not move from there. But sometimes, the director is not so confident, or the producer is not so confident, and your hero becomes very overpowering, and then, not according to the project, but according to their character, they make the change, then this project is ruined.” said Anand Pandit.

