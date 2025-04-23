Box Office: Nani opens up on clash between his film The Paradise and Ram Charan's Peddi

The upcoming Telugu action-thriller of actor Nani, Hit: The Third Case or Hit 3 is set to release very soon on 1 May 2025. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, the film is the new installment of the popular Hit film series whose last installment was released in 2022. The trailer of the much-awaited Hit 3 was released on April 14, 2025.

Nani speaks about The Paradise vs Peddi

The leading force of the film Nani is currently occupied in the promotions of Hit 3 while his next year’s release The Paradise is currently in the filming stage. Recently, the actor was asked about his upcoming film The Paradise clashing with Ram Charan’s next film Peddi at the box office.

Nani responded by saying, “We’re working towards a March 26 release. Since I’m not the producer, any decision regarding a postponement will be theirs. But if both films release as planned, I genuinely hope they turn out to be blockbusters. March is shaping up to be the new Sankranthi, and if both movies succeed, it’ll finally feel like the kind of summer we’ve been missing for the past few years.”

Notably, the release date of the Nani starrer was announced much earlier than Ram Charan’s Peddi. The teaser for Peddi was officially released earlier in April. Currently, both films are scheduled to release with just a one-day gap. While The Paradise would release on March 26, 2026, Ram Charan’s Peddi would hit the theaters the next day i.e., the 27 March.

Both The Paradise and Peddi are two of the most-awaited Tollywood movies as of now. The Paradise marks the reunion of Nani with director Srikanth Odela after the blockbuster success of their previous collaboration Dasara. The Paradise would also star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and Sonali Kulkarni in a supporting role.

As for Peddi, it is the immediate next release of Telugu star Ram Charan directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is a sports action drama film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.

