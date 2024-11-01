BREAKING: Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn set to join forces for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop universe film Mission Chulbul Singham

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is set to become even more grand, as the filmmaker will next make Mission Chulbul Singham. As the name suggests, it will feature Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham joining forces in a high-octane action film.

The film will mark the sixth big-screen collaboration between the duo, following Salman's cameo in Ajay's latest release, Singham Again. Given the massive fan bases of the actors and Rohit Shetty's direction, the upcoming film already created significant buzz online ahead of its Diwali 2024 release.

Today, on November 1, 2024, Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film Singham Again was released in cinemas. One of the highlights of the film was Salman Khan's cameo in his popular role as Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series. Fans couldn't stop gushing over his appearance and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

According to the latest updates, this cameo was just a teaser for a major upcoming collaboration between the two characters. For those unaware, Salman Khan first portrayed Chulbul Pandey in the 2010 film Dabangg, which was a massive hit. The plot continued with two more installments.

Mission Chulbul Singham will be the first full-fledged big-screen collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty's cop universe began with his 2011 film Singham, starring Ajay Devgn. Following its success, he continued with Singham Returns and introduced two more cops: Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

Advertisement

All of these films were commercial successes at the box office and were beloved by fans. They featured high-octane action, gripping storylines, chart-topping songs, and impressive dialogues, all of which added to their appeal.

His latest release, Singham Again, includes all of these characters from the cop universe and introduces additional cops played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, as seen in the film’s trailer.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported Salman's cameo earlier and revealed: "It's a mega-collaboration, and the newest addition to his fabled cop universe is Chulbul Pandey. While Singham Again will offer a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit's cop universe will feature him in a full-fledged avatar."

ALSO READ: Singham Again: Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Ajay Devgn starrer leaves fans impressed; superstar gets called ‘Darling of the masses’