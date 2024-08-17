Angad Bedi shares his dad was 'hurt' after seeing new haircut; reveals he was upset for 20 years till Pink's release

It was in 2016 when actor Angad Bedi surprised the audience with his performance in Shoojit Sircar's 2016 film, Pink. He played an antagonist role in Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. Do you know that Angad's late father, former Indian cricket captain, Bishan Singh Bedi got upset with him as he chopped off his hair? So much so that senior Bedi didn't talk to the actor for 20 years till the release of Pink.

During the new episode of Cyrus Broacha’s podcast show, Cyrus Says, Angad Bedi recalled his dad Bishan Singh Bedi was quite "disturbed" and "hurt" after he got a haircut for professional purposes. The Pink actor stated that he was advised that his long hair wouldn't work in Bollywood during the initial stage of his career in the industry. So, the decision to chop off his locks was "purely" professional and it worked out in his favor after the release of Pink, he added.

"Kya karta main? (What could I have done?) I thought if I have to go into it full throttle, I will do what it takes. Now, my father was upset for 20 years, till the time Pink was released. After the film, he told me, ‘Son, now you justify your haircut to me," Angad said.

The Soorma actor revealed that he cut his hair at the age of 19 and Pink was released when he was 33 years old. His father didn't talk to him during the period, he added.

Senior Bedi hugged him and advised him to choose his films wisely after Pink's success. The proud father also blessed him for finding the right path for himself.

Angad further shared that a lot of people advised him to grow his hair again and added that he would do it someday.

Angad Bedi has also worked in movies like Ungli, Soorma, F.A.L.T.U., Dear Zindagi, The Zoya Factor, Gunjan Saxena: Th Kargil Girl, and Lust Stories 2, and others. He has also been featured in the web series, Inside Edge (Season 1 and Season 2 both).

On the personal front, Angad is married to actress Neha Dhupia. The couple has two kids, a daughter and a son.

