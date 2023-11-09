EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi recalls fond memory with dad Bishan Singh Bedi; opens up on 'pure' bond with Salman Khan

Angad Bedi, acclaimed for his roles in films such as Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Gunjan Saxena, achieved a remarkable feat by securing gold at the 2023 International Masters Athletics Championship in Dubai. This victory held a poignant significance for Angad, who dedicated the triumph to his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi, who had passed away just days before the competition.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Angad delved into the significance of his win, recounting a touching memory with his father. He also shed light on his bond with Salman Khan.

Angad Bedi never had expectations of gold medal in Athletics championship

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Angad Bedi poured out his emotions regarding his recent medal win. He spoke about his father's pride in his accomplishments, emphasizing that his dad always believed that he had a lot more in him as an individual.

Angad shared, “There's a different high and a different joy in representing your country.” He disclosed that he had dedicated a year to training under Coach Miranda Brinston, for a goal he had harbored for a long time. Driven by determination, Angad acknowledged the precision of his training, stating, “I knew that I was feeling good, and I wanted to put myself through the test. There was no expectation of a medal as such nor did I have my eyes set on it. I just wanted to compete at the highest level, and that was my only goal.” He credited his coach for ensuring he was well-prepared to face the challenge.

Angad Bedi reveals Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was one of his inspirations to become an athlete

When asked about taking up athletics amid his acting career, Angad shared that it had always been in the back of his mind as something he genuinely wanted to explore. He wanted to test his optimum fitness level.

While committing to a continued presence in cinema, Angad revealed, “There is a very strong streak in me to also live the life of an athlete, a sportsman.” He elaborated on his admiration for the mindset of athletes, noting that many of his friends belong to that field, and he appreciated their motivation and dedication.

In an interesting revelation, Angad shared his inspiration saying, “And I wanted to do this since I saw a film called Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.” Driven by the journey of Milkha Singh, Angad recounted sharing his aspiration to run with his father. He remembered his father's response, saying, “That's great if you want, but you have to work hard for it.” Angad affirmed that he was ready to put himself through that.

Angad Bedi on his and his family’s reactions to the win

Angad expressed, “My heart was full. I was highly emotionally charged.” Recounting the moment of victory, he shared that he wasn't aware of his win until his coach told him. Angad recalled the emotional phone call to his mother, where they didn’t have words to exchange. Even with his wife, Neha Dhupia, he found himself at a loss for words.

In a poignant admission, Angad revealed, “It was tough for me to run that day because honestly, my heart was not in it. My body and my mind were not. But somehow I mustered the courage, and the energy and strength emerged, allowing me to finish it.”

Angad Bedi’s childhood memory with father Bishan Singh Bedi

Angad recalled a cherished childhood memory, around the age of 7 or 8, involving his father. He recounted how his father used to take him running in a park, accompanied by two dogs, providing support and motivation to encourage him to run faster. Angad reflected, “I used to love the fact that he always believed that running is the best form of exercise.”

Opening up about his approach to life, Angad admitted, “I try to live the life of a sportsman as closely as possible. And I set goals which are not very far-fetched for me.” He went on to share a valuable insight from his coach, who emphasized, ‘Remember that you're doing this for a different purpose. For a much higher purpose.’ This perspective, Angad revealed, kept him going during the championship.

Angad Bedi on his bond with Salman Khan

Salman Khan had penned a heartfelt message when Angad's father passed away, referencing a scene they shared in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Reflecting on his deep bond with his co-star, Angad shared, “It's very beautiful. It's very pious and pure, and he is a person who values talent. He’s seen my growth as an actor, my growth as a person. He has been there for me since the beginning of my career.” Angad further added, “We spoke, and he gave me a lot of courage, a lot of strength.”

On the professional front, Angad has the movie Hi Nanna in his lineup, featuring actress Mrunal Thakur. When asked about the possibility of returning to YRF's expanding spy universe, Angad expressed optimism, stating, “Hopefully, if I get an opportunity, why not?.”

