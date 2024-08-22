Angry Young Men: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer was rejected by Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra; Javed Akhtar recalls 'We weren't getting any hero'

"Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho...yeh police station hai...tumhare baap ka ghar nahin!" This iconic dialogue is from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer which turned out to be a breakthrough film of his career.

But did you know before Big B, the makers approached actors like 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar and Bollywood 'He-Man' Dharmendra for the lead role? However, they rejected the 1973 classic. Screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar recently revealed while promoting his docuseries, Angry Young Men with Salim Khan that they weren't getting any hero to play the character until Amitabh Bachchan stepped in.

In the latest conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, Salim-Javed shed light on how Zanjeer was rejected by actors like Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Rajkumar.

Salim shared, "Everyone rejected. Not one person was left. Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Rajkumar..." Javed added, "Koi hero mil hi nahin raha tha (We just weren't able to find a hero)." Not just heroes, even heroines weren't interested in being a part of the 1973 movie, Salim said further. Javed interrupted by saying that many actresses didn't want to work in it when Amitabh Bachchan was cast in the lead role.

Salim continued that they approached Jaya Bachchan thinking she wouldn't reject the offer to be paired with Amitabh Bachchan as the megastar was getting a "good break". The 88-year-old screenwriter recalled his thoughts that if Jaya agreed to do the role, Big B could be a big star.

He further expressed that the screenwriter duo narrated the story to Jaya and informed the actress about her less screen time in the film but stated that it could change Amitabh's life. Jaya worked in Zanjeer for Amitabh, Salim added.

Not only Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Rajkumar, but the late actor Dev Anand also refused to work in Zanjeer. In the series, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar revealed that the Guide actor thought the audience would not accept him without songs.

Directed by Prakash Mehra, Zanjeer also starred Pran, Ajit Khan, and Bindu. The story of the 1973 film was penned by Salim Khan. After Zanjeer, Salim-Javed collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Sholay and Deewaar, released in 1975.

