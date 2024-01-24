Animal star Bobby Deol extends birthday wishes to wife Tania Deol with romantic PIC: 'To the Love of my Life'

Bobby Deol and Tania Deol stand out as one of the most cherished couples in Bollywood, having been happily married for almost three decades and blessed with two children. Their enduring love for each other is evident, making it challenging to believe the passage of time. Despite the years, their affection remains unwavering.

Bobby, who actively shares glimpses of his life on social media, consistently takes the opportunity to express his deep love for his dear wife. Today, as Tania celebrates another year of life, the actor ensured to wish her in the most romantic manner possible.

Bobby Deol romantically wishes wifey Tania Deol on her birthday

On the 24th of January, Tania Deol marked her birthday, and as the clock struck midnight, Bobby Deol swiftly took to his Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a heartwarming gesture. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture with his wife that radiates an unmistakable aura of love. In the photo, Bobby holds Tania close, both of them brimming with happiness, a sentiment beautifully mirrored in their smiles. Accompanying the post was a heartfelt caption that simply read, "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life." Take a look:

Bobby Deol and Tania Deol's love story

According to News 18, Bobby and Tanya's love story began at Trattoria, a renowned Italian cafe in Mumbai’s Hotel President, where they first set eyes on each other during a party with friends. Instantly captivated by Tanya's beauty, the Animal actor, determined to know more about her, sought the assistance of his friends. With perseverance, he obtained Tanya’s phone number and mustered the courage to ask her out.

Impressed by the Housefull 4 actor's sincere efforts, Tanya agreed to the date, setting the stage for the blossoming of their love story. As they spent more time together, their connection deepened, leading Bobby to realize that Tanya was the one. Choosing a heartfelt and nostalgic setting, he proposed to his lady love at the very location where they first met, creating a moment she couldn't resist.

Their love culminated in a traditional Indian wedding on May 30, 1996, surrounded by the blessings of family and friends. Since then, the couple have built a happy life together, welcoming two sons, Aryaman and Dharam, into their family in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

