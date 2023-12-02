Animal’s Zoya aka Triptii Dimri REACTS as Alia Bhatt hails film’s cast; Rashmika Mandanna sends ‘big hugs’

Ever since its release on December 1, Animal has garnered some splendid reviews from the audience. Notably, actress Alia Bhatt, the wife of the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, also reviewed the entertaining gig and poured adulation on the movie's entire star cast.

Remarkably, she also hailed Triptii Dimri in a lengthy note she penned. Alia's appreciation seems to have received Dimri's attention as she has now thanked the actress for her admiration and called her the 'sweetest'. Actress Rashmika Mandanna also expressed her 'love' for the star's appreciative words.

Triptii Dimri reacts after Alia Bhatt praises 'phenomenal performances' by the cast of Animal

The Student Of The Year actress took to her Instagram stories earlier today and wrote a long note reviewing the performances by the cast of Animal, which includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

She also tagged the Laila Majnu actress in her Instagram story. She wrote for her, "Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life." After Triptii Dimri left the fans and seemingly Bhatt spellbound with her performance as Zoya, she reverted to the actress' kind words and said, "Thank you.. you're the sweetest."

Notably, Rashmika Madanna too seems to have captivated Alia’s attention as she wrote for her, “You are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person..I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club.” To this, Mandanna expressed her love for Alia and wrote, “Big big hugs ya Love youuuuu!”

When Sandeep Reddy Vanga delved into his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Not just fans but the entire Bollywood fraternity seems to be going gaga over Sandeep's latest curation. In an interview with India Today earlier, the filmmaker heaped praises on the movie's lead star, Ranbir Kapoor, who nailed his performances in the action sequences of Animal.

Furthermore, he added that producing flawless performances comes effortlessly to him as he rarely observed him getting indulged in any sort of preparation. In addition, he called him a 'great actor' and said that he looks forward to collaborating with him again in the near future.

"He was flawless in action scenes and when it comes to performances, he was really effortless. I never saw him preparing much for his scene. I never saw him say, 'Okay, I need 10 minutes to prepare'. I didn't see any process going on. He was an effortlessly great actor. In fact, it was great working with Ranbir Kapoor. I would love to work with him again and again," mentioned Vanga.

