Anupam Kher misses his dear friend Satish Kaushik; shares emotional video ft their best moments along with Anil Kapoor

Legendary actor and filmmaker, Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, leaving a void in the Hindi film industry. His close friends Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are still trying to accept the loss and often share on social media how much they miss him.

On July 26, Anupam took to Instagram and posted a "Friends over the year" video featuring him along with Anil and Satish.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring his best moments with friends Anil Kapoor and late Satish Kaushik in the past few years. The pictures and videos featuring the three best friends have a moving effect. "Miss you dearest #Satish! (red heart)" Anupam wrote as he captioned the post.

Fans also felt emotional after watching the reel and poured down their love in the comments section. "Sabko ek din Jana hai Lekin kuchh yaden chhod kar jaate Hain (Everyone has to leave one day but some people leave memories behind)" wrote a fan. "His presence was very soulful," commented another.

"With calender and mr. India," penned a fan who got reminded of the iconic characters played by Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor. "He'd such a gem of a person, god give his soul rest in peace," wrote a fan. Another heartfelt comment read as saying, "Anu sir I love to see u both on one screen.......lamhe is my fav one. Love u both," another comment read as saying.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor's work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan which was released in the cinemas on May 31, 2024. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta.

Kher is also working on his comeback as a director with Tanvi The Great. He made his directorial debut in 2002 with Om Jai Jagdish featuring Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma among others.

Anil Kapoor started the year 2024 with a bang as he was seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter also starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film proved to be among the top-grossers of the year. He was also seen in Savi alongside Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane. He is currently working on YRF Spy Universe's upcoming big film Alpha starring Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol.

