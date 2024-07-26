WATCH: Alia Bhatt dons desi look as she arrives at Love & War director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence

Alia Bhatt is currently engrossed in the shooting for her highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha. After she wraps the action thriller, she will start another big project, Love & War, with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This will be her reunion with the director after their critically acclaimed and commercially successful Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress was recently seen arriving at SLB’s residence in a desi avatar.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house ahead of Love & War

Today, July 26, 2024, Alia Bhatt was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city. She was seen getting out of her car outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house before heading inside the building. Dressed in a white ethnic suit, Alia glowed in her no-makeup look and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the work on Love & War ever since its announcement. The film will see Alia sharing the screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, Pinkvilla revealed details about the movie’s shooting schedule. A source stated, “There is a possibility of a brief schedule with Ranbir Kapoor before, but the full-fledged shoot for Love and War begins by November with the trio. All the actors have allotted bulk dates to SLB, as he intends to do a marathon schedule of the film spanning 250 days with combination dates of all the actors.”

Giving a glimpse into the genre, the source also disclosed, “It’s a break from the period genre for SLB, and he is excited to venture and celebrate the intense romance with his unique flavor in the spectacle.”

About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Alpha

Alpha is set to be directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail. It will be a two-female-led spy film in Aditya Chopra’s popular franchise, with Sharvari Wagh joining the cast. Bobby Deol will be portraying the antagonist in the movie and will be seen going up against Alia and Sharvari in intense action sequences. The official title announcement video of Alpha was unveiled earlier this month.

