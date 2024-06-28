5 Anupam Kher comedy movies that prove his versatile acting prowess

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture, Saaransh in 1984, has played a variety of roles in Hindi cinema for several decades. While comic roles “doesn’t excite” him anymore, Anupam Kher comedy movies are the highlights of his illustrious career in Hindi cinema.

Anupam Kher played negative roles in movies like Karma and Tezaab. He also entertained the audience with his comical characters in films, such as Khosla ka Ghosla, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and many more.

So if you are a fan of comedy films, then this is surely for you.

We have listed 5 best Anupam Kher comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud. You can add these movies to your watchlist.

5 Anupam Kher comedy movies to watch

1. Khosla Ka Ghosla

Cast: Anupam Kher, Parvin Dabas, and Boman Irani

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2006

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla is a comedy film released in 2006. The story revolves around Anupam Kher’s character Kamal Kishore Khosla whose land is grabbed by a property dealer, Kishan Khurana, played by Boman Irani. Khosla gets his plot back after his sons plan a fake deal with Khurana. Parvin Dabas played the role of Anupam Kher's elder son, Chiraunji Lal Khosla, and Ranvir Shorey was cast as his younger son, Balwant aka Bunty Khosla.

The 2006 film also featured late veteran actor Navin Nischol, alongside Vinay Pathak and Tara Sharma in crucial roles.

2. Apna Sapna Money Money

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Celina Jaitley, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, and Anupam Kher

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2006

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Apna Sapna Money Money was released in 2006 as well. Anupam Kher played the role of Satyabol Shastri who disapproves of his daughter, Shivani’s (Riya Sen) relationship with Shreyas Talpade's character, Arjun. Arjun takes the help of his cousin Kishan (played by Riteish Deshmukh) to win his lady love. Kishan disguises himself as Sunaina. Satyabol falls in love with him thinking that Sunaina is real.

Anupam Kher shared a great camaraderie with Riteish Deshmukh in the movie. They made the audience laugh out loud in some scenes. They even danced together in the song, Dil Mein Baji Guitar.

3. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Cast: Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra

IMDB Rating: 6.3

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by David Dhawan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi was released in 1999. Sonu and Monu, played by Sanjay Dutt and Govinda respectively, are two mischievous brothers who love to prank Kader Khan, who was cast as their on-screen wealthy father, Amirchand.

The siblings, Sonu and Monu fall in love with Pooja (Pooja Batra) and Ritu (Karisma Kapoor), the daughters of Anupam Kher’s character Gulzarilal. Monu disguises himself as Sonu’s uncle to help his brother fix his marriage with Pooja. Meanwhile, Gulzarilal’s unmarried sister, Santho, falls in love with Monu’s fake character, Chachaji leading to hilarious situations.

Anupam Kher surely gave us several light-hearted moments in the film.

4. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.1

Release year: 2000

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor as leads, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge was released in 2000. Salman Khan played the role of Raja and Karisma Kapoor was cast as Sapna in the film. The story revolves around Sapna who has three uncles, Bhola Nath, Prabhu Nath, and Vicky Nath. Anupam Kher essayed the role of Sapna’s one of the uncles, Vicky. Kher’s character Vicky is the coolest uncle that Sapna has in the movie. His performance was quite hilarious.

The 2000 movie also starred Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.

5. Kyaa Kool Hain Hum

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, Isha Koppikar, Neha Dhupia, and Anupam Kher

IMDB Rating: 6.1

Release year: 2005

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema

Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum was released in 2005. The comedy film starred Riteish Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor as flatmates, Rahul and Karan, who dream of living luxurious lives in Mumbai. Anupam Kher plays the role of Dr Screwvala, who is a psychiatrist and psychologist in the film. Kher shared a great camaraderie with Isha Koppikar, who plays the role of Urmila Martodkar, a sub-inspector.

Anupam Kher has also performed comic roles in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chaalbaaz, Ram Lakhan, Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Shola Aur Shabnam, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and others.

His drunkard scene in Hum Aapke Hain Koun was quite hilarious and is still cherished till date.

So, please don't wait. Pick your favorite Anupam Kher comedy movie and start watching it. Anupam Kher is truly one of the best comedians that the Hindi film industry will be forever proud of.

