WATCH: Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi wins hearts as he sings Shah Rukh Khan’s song Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi marked his entry into Bollywood with the release of Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Akelli in 2023. Upon arriving in India, Halevi actively participated in the promotional activities for Akelli. During one of the events, he pleasantly surprised the audience by showcasing his singing talent with a mesmerizing Bollywood romantic number.

Recently, a video capturing this moment has gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, the renowned Fauda star can be seen singing one of the iconic songs of Shah Rukh Khan. Don't miss the opportunity to watch this incredible performance!

Fauda star Tsahi Halevi sings Shah Rukh Khan's Tuje Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam

ANI took to Twitter and shared a video of Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi singing Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Undoubtedly, his mesmerizing voice resonated with all the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, creating a magical experience.

Check out the video here:

Halevi is already a favorite among the masses, courtesy of his globally acclaimed web series Fauda. He also has projects like Bethlehem and Mossad to his credit. This is not the first time Halevi has attempted to sing a Hindi song. Back in 2023, during promotions of Akelli, he tried to sing Shah Rukh Khan's same song with the crowd.

In 2022, during the 74th Independence Day of Israel celebrations in New Delhi, he surprised everyone by singing Kishore Kumar's song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan at the event.

Netizens react to Tashi Halevi's singing

Netizens took to the comments section and lauded the Israeli actor. One commenter remarked, "That's fantastic! It's always wonderful to see actors from different cultures embracing and celebrating the richness of global cinema."

Tsahi Halevi's rendition of Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam must have been a delightful surprise for fans, adding another layer of cultural exchange and appreciation to the mix. It's moments like these that remind us of the universal language of music and cinema. Another user simply exclaimed, "Wow!".

Tashi Halevi is renowned for his much-acclaimed Netflix show Fauda.

