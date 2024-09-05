Anushka Sharma makes little fan's day by happily posing with her; netizens can't stop gushing over actress; WATCH

Anushka Sharma gave a huge surprise to her fans when she made a surprise visit to India after months. The actress donned an all-black attire as she exited the Mumbai airport on September 4. In the evening, she got all dressed up to attend an event in town. As she interacted and posed with the media, she also spoke to a little fan who was excited to meet her.

In a viral clip, Anushka Sharma can be seen donning a blue crop top with a pair of bright red pants and matching high heels. While she was making sure every paparazzi got a picture of her, she was interrupted by a couple of her little fans. The video shows how the compassionate boss lady listens attentively to the little girl. She also requested someone to click their picture together before bidding them all a sweet goodbye and getting back to work.



While interacting with the girl, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress complimented her for dancing well to which she replied, “I am your huge fan.” Sharma even took the mobile phone from the schoolgirl and clicked a selfie with her. She did the same with another child. Upon watching her gracious gesture towards her tiny fans, the internet couldn’t stop gushing over her.



During the same event, the actor-producer opened up about her parenting ideology with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. She revealed that the couple takes turns cooking meals for their kids every day. They make it a point to cook something that their moms used to feed them when they were kids. Not just Anushka, even her husband helps her with it.

The couple practices this so they can pass on their mothers’ recipes to their kids, Vamika and Akaay. They even had a discussion at home for the same and they do their best to replicate their mom’s recipes. “I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children,” the actress said. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Chakda 'Xpress yet to be released.

