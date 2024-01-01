Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika’s unseen glimpses from 2023 ft. Kareena Kapoor-Taimur go VIRAL

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli experienced a noteworthy 2023, both personally and professionally. As the year comes to a close, unseen glimpses of the couple, along with their adorable daughter Vamika, have emerged on the internet, offering a look into their experiences with family over the past 12 months. Among the captured moments, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan are also featured, as a part of one of their cherished gatherings.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika’s unseen moments from 2023 with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, and others

In one of the recently surfaced visuals from the past year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were captured posing alongside their niece. Virat donned a casual white t-shirt while Anushka looked radiant in a black dress, both sporting wide smiles.

Another picture featured the couple's daughter, Vamika Kohli, born on January 11, 2021, striking a pose with her cousins. Vamika, dressed in an adorable outfit, had her face discreetly hidden by an emoji.

A delightful moment unfolded in a short clip, capturing Vamika's cute dance at what appeared to be a festive gathering. Surrounded by Virat and Anushka's family members, the little one showcased her adorable moves. The clip also featured actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her son Taimur Ali Khan, smiling affectionately at Vamika.

Another viral clip circulating on social media showcases Virat and Vamika sitting together, sharing a special moment while enjoying a musical performance.

New Year plans of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor Khan

As Virat Kohli engages in the Test Match series in South Africa with Team India, recent pictures indicate that his wife, Anushka Sharma, has joined him for New Year celebrations, as she was spotted dining at a local restaurant.

On another note, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a vacation in Switzerland with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena had earlier treated fans to a glimpse of their holiday in the snowy Alps. The actress also shared images of the family decked up like royalty for New Year’s Eve.

