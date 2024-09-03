AP Dhillon assures fans that he is ‘safe’ a day after shots were fired at his Canada residence: ‘My people are…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of firing, shooting, and weapons.

On Monday, in a shocking turn of events, it was reported that multiple rounds of fire were shot outside AP Dhillon’s house in Canada. A day later, the Punjabi singing sensation assured his fans that he was safe. He also dropped a couple of videos while he was jamming at his home.

Today, on September 3, Punjabi singing sensation AP Dhillon took to his Instagram stories to share a major update about his well-being. This comes a day after shots were fired at his house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. The Old Money singer wrote, "I'm safe, My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me. Your support means everything."

In addition to this, he also dropped a couple of videos in which he was seen jamming over a cup of coffee with his friends. The singer with a sweet smile on his face was crooning Sweet Flower song and the calmness on the singer’s face was enough to bring immense relief to his fans.

Take a look

On Monday, multiple shots were fired outside the singer’s residence. According to a report published in India Today, the infamous gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara allegedly claimed responsibility for shootings in both Victoria Island and Toronto's Woodbridge area of Toronto. A video also took the internet by storm, capturing the entire incident, and is under examination by security agencies as the investigation continues.

Advertisement

Notably, the attack occurred just weeks after AP Dhillon released the music video Old Money, which marked his collaboration with Salman Khan. The gang's post claimed that the shooting was a response to Dhillon's association with the Sikandar actor.

Besides this, the gang has issued threats to Dhillon, referencing his ties with the Bollywood star and warning him to 'stay within his limits' or face severe consequences. It is important to mention that earlier this year in April, a similar incident occurred at Salman’s house when gunshots were fired by two men on a motorcycle outside Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai Police suspect that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was behind the attack, aimed at the actor.

AP Dhillon is known for chart-buster songs like Insane, With You, Excuses, Summer High and more.

ALSO READ: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Who is Devi Sharan? Meet the real-life hero pilot, played by Vijay Varma in Netflix’s web-series directed by Anubhav Sinha