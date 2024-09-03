Yo Yo Honey Singh calls AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and Guru Randhawa 'superstars'; says 'wouldn't count' Diljit Dosanjh with them for THIS reason

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been ruling the music scene, especially the rap segment in India, for decades now. He was among the few artists who introduced the country to hip-hop and rapping. Since then, there have been several singers and performers who have risen to fame. In a recent interview, Honey spoke about his peers and shared his two cents on today’s independent music scene.

While talking to Mid-Day, Yo Yo Honey Singh said that at this point, the music industry is making streaming stars, but not superstars. Going back in time, he stated that in the past decade, only singers like AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, and Guru Randhawa have managed to become superstars. He also took the name of ace Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and said that he wouldn’t count him among them.

Backing his statement with a reason, the Brown Rang singer stated that the Amar Singh Chamkila star was “already [far ahead] in the game; he was already a legend.” Singh continued that he had known Diljit Dosanjh for several years, and they worked together, too. According to him, while the above-mentioned three artists have become superstars, “50 boys and girls have, unfortunately, only become streaming stars”. According to him, this is the biggest problem today.

Recently, the 41-year-old was also interviewed by The Lallantop, wherein he gave unpopular opinions about some of his chartbuster songs. While talking to the media house, Singh said that the peppy number Blue Hai Paani Paani from the film Yaariyan 2 is the most stupid song he has ever written in his life. “It's nonsense. To be honest, look at all the songs; is there any substance?” Singh said in Hindi. He further stated that the track was completed in just 2 hours with music and recording.

Talking about his other trending numbers, Lungu Dance and Party All Night, he asserted that he was not aware of what he was doing at that time, and people were praising him unnecessarily. “Now when I am asked to perform these songs, I laugh at myself because people are still crazy about these kinds of songs,” Honey Singh divulged.

The singer recently joined forces with Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa and delivered the song Hauli Hauli from the film Khel Khel Mein.

