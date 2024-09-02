Firing outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang takes responsibility; Investigation underway: Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

Shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. Reports indicate that the shooting has been claimed by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in prison, and gangster Rohit Godara. A video reportedly capturing the incident has emerged and is under examination by security agencies as the investigation continues.

According to a report in India Today, the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for recent shootings, as confirmed by a message circulating on social media. The gang allegedly executed a coordinated attack on the night of September 1, targeting two distinct locations in Canada: Victoria Island and Woodbridge in Toronto. This suggests a deliberate and extensive effort by the gang in carrying out these incidents.

Notably, this attack occurred just weeks after AP Dhillon released the music video Old Money, which features Salman Khan. The gang's post claims that the shooting was a response to Dhillon's collaboration with Salman. Besides this, the gang has issued threats to Dhillon, referencing his ties with the Bollywood star and warning him to 'stay within his limits' or face severe consequences.

Meanwhile, Canadian law enforcement is examining the validity of the claims and investigating the details of the shootings. The police have not yet issued an official statement. AP Dhillon has also not yet commented on the incident.

The recent shooting outside AP Dhillon's residence comes shortly after a similar incident at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai home. On April 14, gunshots were fired by two men on a motorcycle outside Khan's Bandra residence. Mumbai Police suspect that Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was behind the attack, aimed at the actor.

On June 4, a crime branch team interviewed Salman and his brother Arbaaz about the incident. Salman revealed that Bishnoi's gang had previously threatened him. He recounted receiving a threatening letter in 2022 and an email in March 2023, which led to a police complaint. Salman also mentioned a failed January 2023 trespassing attempt at his Panvel farmhouse by individuals using fake identities, who were linked to Bishnoi’s village in Rajasthan.

The case has involved 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, who is imprisoned in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati prison. His brother Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the incident.

