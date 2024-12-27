AP Dhillon claims rejecting offers to sing movie songs and feature in them for 2 years: ‘I don’t want to be like the other sheep’

Indo-Canadian rapper and singer AP Dhillon has become a household name in recent times. The singer is best known for tracks like Brown Munde, Excuses, and With You. He also collaborated with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt for his song, Old Money, earlier this year. And recently, he opened up about not "selling" his music and has turned down several offers in films. The Brown Munde singer shared that he doesn't want to be like the others in the music industry.

During a podcast interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube, AP Dhillon shared that he has rejected offers for singing in movies. "I was offered movies, even to be in them, and to do records two years ago. I have been rejecting them for two years and burning my bridges. From one to another, just because I don’t want to be like the other sheep," AP Dhillon said.

The Brown Munde singer further spoke about being true to his art and not requiring any promotional push. AP Dhillon stressed that he doesn't believe that working in films is a "bad idea" from a business perspective. The singer elaborated that while the actors and directors get paid in films, their business is someone else's responsibility, which sometimes doesn't "fit" with him.

In the same interview, AP Dhillon revealed that he is working on a Hindi song; however, it is not for a film. The singer expressed that he is away from films as of now because he doesn't want to "sell" his music. He emphasized that he won't sing for movies until and unless the business side improves. AP Dhillon also wished to set an example for the budding artists.

He recently joined singer Karan Aujla on the stage during his concert in Mumbai on December 21, 2024. Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra were also present at the event. This came amid AP Dhillon's controversy with Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh over allegedly blocking him on social media. While Diljit gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla for their musical tour, the Old Money singer claimed that he should unblock him on Instagram first.

