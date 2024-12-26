Did AP Dhillon take a dig at Diljit Dosanjh by blaming artists for black marketing of concert tickets?

AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh are two popular stars in the Punjabi music industry, but the recent fiasco between them has made headlines over the last few days. Recently, AP Dhillon shared his views on the black marketing of concert tickets and mentioned that it’s unfair to fans. His comments have sparked a new debate, with netizens speculating that he may have taken a subtle dig at fellow artist Diljit Dosanjh.

In a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, AP Dhillon called out the practice of falsely announcing sold-out shows to fans. He highlighted that if this practice continues, it will create a problem in the country, as inflating ticket prices is unfair to fans.

He said, "India mein abhi crisis aa jayega agar isi hisab se chalta raha. Artists are being unfair to their fans ki 15 seconds mein sell-out ho gaye shows. Kuchh bhi sell-out nahi hua hai." (There will soon be a crisis in India if this practice continues. Artists are being unfair to their fans by claiming their tickets are sold out in 15 seconds when, in reality, nothing gets sold out.)

The singer explained that artists hand over tickets to promoters, who sell them at inflated prices, and it’s all part of marketing strategies. Further, he described how fans are left waiting and forced to buy tickets at higher prices, which shouldn’t happen.

Expressing his disappointment, AP Dhillon mentioned that he could arrange 2,000 tickets for any “sold-out” show immediately. He said, "Log music ko abhi game ki tarah khel rahe hain. So usi mein mazza jo hai kharab ho gaya." (People are playing music like a game. That has taken the joy out of it.)

These remarks by the Brown Munde singer came shortly after Diljit Dosanjh gave him and Karan Aujla a shoutout for holding big concerts in India. However, soon after this, AP replied to Ek Kudi singer, saying, "Diljit should unblock me first." This statement hinted that everything was not well between the two. Later, Dosanjh shared a screenshot of his Instagram handle, clarifying that he had never blocked Dhillon, causing further controversy.

