AP Dhillon says ‘social media is all corrupt’ at Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert amid online feud with Diljit Dosanjh; ‘All it matters…’

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla set the stage alight when Dhillon made a surprise appearance at Aujla's concert in Mumbai. The two were seen complimenting each other, with Dhillon even making a bold remark amid his online spat with Diljit Dosanjh. He said, "A narrative is being pushed that these guys don't like each other, they don't get along. But I'm gonna tell you one thing, this social media is all corrupt, and all that matters is who is keeping it real."

AP Dhillon took the stage and performed his hit song Brown Munde alongside Karan Aujla, delivering an energetic performance that quickly went viral. In one of the videos, Dhillon made a strong comment about his bond with singer, stating that a narrative is being pushed suggesting they don't get along.

He further criticized social media, calling it corrupt, and emphasized that the narrative being spread is false, adding that they share a strong bond and "f***ing love each other."

The With You singer further emphasized that music is not a competition, stating that there are no winners or losers in this field. According to him, what truly matters is who stays authentic.

Dhillon's comments came during his ongoing feud with Diljit Dosanjh. For those unaware, Dhillon accused the Crew actor of blocking him on social media after he gave him a shoutout at one of his concerts.

In the viral video, The Don singer can be heard saying, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck" (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tour; best of luck to them, too).

The Spaceship singer claimed that Dosanjh was using his name as a marketing tactic and stated that he would prefer to speak with him directly once he was unblocked.

In response, Diljit posted a screenshot on his Instagram, showing the Old Money singer's profile and asserting that he had never blocked him. Not backing down, Dhillon shared "proof" showing that Diljit had indeed blocked him before later unblocking him.

As the situation between Diljit and Dhillon escalated, Badshah took to social media to advise both artists, urging them not to repeat the same mistakes. The rapper emphasized the importance of unity, stating that if they want to go far, they should go together.

