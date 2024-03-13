Arbaaz Khan reveals he and wifey Sshura Khan used to meet daily before marriage; ‘no one spotted us’

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are one of the latest couples in town, delighting fans with their enchanting wedding photos. Their recent nuptials sparked widespread interest, with discussions ranging from their surprise marriage announcement to their noticeable age difference. The Fashion actor, in a recent interview, disclosed that despite spending ample time together, they managed to keep a low profile, evading public attention until their wedding announcement. Their love story has quickly become the talk of the town, adding to the intrigue surrounding this newfound celebrity pair.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were always out and about

In a recent interview with Etimes, Arbaaz said, "People might be shocked or surprised over it, but we had been dating for over a year before we took the step… we were very sure of what we were doing . We were very lucky, we were meeting outside at coffee shops and when I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us, and she was also happy that there were no paps here, but now, even before I enter a coffee shop, the paps are there.”

In the same interview, Arbaaz revealed that Sshura was with Raveena Tandon (as a makeup artist), for 7-8 years and when they were working on the sets, "she was doing her thing and I was doing mine, the only communication we had was Raveena ke baal theek kardo or hi and hello etc." He carried on, "And once the film was over and we met for a few film meetings and wrap up party .. it was there we had little conversations which then led to more conversations and meetings …”

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan for the second time, exchanging vows on December 24, 2023. The wedding was a joyous occasion attended by their families, showing their support and love. The couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding. During an interview, Arbaaz shared that he and Sshura first crossed paths on the set of his production, Patna Shukla, back in 2022.

