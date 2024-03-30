Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan pose hand-in-hand, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, and more stylishly arrive at party

On March 30, 2024, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Malaika Arora, Salim Khan, and other members of the Khan family, along with several celebrities, graced a star-studded gathering. After enjoying the party, the family shared warm moments, posing for photographs outside the restaurant before bidding farewell.

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Malaika Arora and more celebs attend a party

On March 30, 2024, Khan family attended a lavish party. Malaika Arora, radiating elegance, graced the occasion alongside her mother, dazzling in a white blazer paired with matching shorts and a bralette. However, Malaika wasn't spotted posing with the Khan family. She was seen after the dinner, escorting her mother out. She posed with her mother briefly before bidding her goodbye

Take a look:

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan, dapper in a denim ensemble, arrived hand in hand with wife Sshura Khan, showcasing her beauty in a captivating black jumpsuit adorned with delicate sheer accents. The newly married couple posed for the paparazzi outside the Mumbai restaurant.

Take a look:

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was also among the esteemed guests at the Khan family's star-studded affair. She dazzled in a chic ensemble, sporting a white cold-shoulder top paired with sleek black pants. The Patna Shuklla actress radiated elegance and style as she posed happily for the paparazzi, adding to the glamour of the star-studded party.

Take a look:

Salim Khan

Arbaaz Khan's father, Salim Khan, added to the star power at the glittering event. Dressed in a stylish ensemble of a denim shirt complemented by a black jacket and jeans, he exuded charm as he posed cheerfully for the paparazzi before departing.

Advertisement

Take a look:

About Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora, but their relationship ended in 2016, finalizing in a divorce the following year. Together, they share a son named Arhaan Khan. After his split from Malaika, Arbaaz dated Giorgia Andriani, but their romance ended in the past year.

It's said that Arbaaz crossed paths with Sshura Khan, who works as a makeup artist, during the filming of Patna Shuklla. Their connection deepened, leading to marriage. In a private ceremony held on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence, Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in a nikah ceremony.

ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan reveals he met wife Sshura Khan in 2022; quips huge age gap in marriages have higher success rate