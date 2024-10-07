Arbaaz Khan's response to fan asking about wife Sshura Khan's cooking skills is every husband ever; here's what she is good at

Actor Arbaaz Khan recently hosted an interesting Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram handle and replied to several fun questions from his fans. In one story, he shared that he has no future marriage plans; in another, he joked about his wife Sshura's cooking skills like every husband ever by appreciating her with a pinch of humour. He later revealed that she is good at making mutton biryani.

Arbaaz Khan has always been candid about his personal life and does not hesitate to answer related questions. One of his fans asked Arbaaz about his next marriage. In his well-known funny style, Arbaaz replied, "Bus ho gaya bhai (Enough, brother)" with humorous and folded emoji hands.

After his marriage, Arbaaz Khan's second wife, Sshura, came into the limelight. Fans don't know much about his ladylove, due to which netizens have been quite curious to learn more about her. For the same reason, a fan asked Arbaaz Khan, "What does Sshura cook the best?" Arbaaz joked and replied, "Stories, Just kidding, she cooks Mutton Biryani well."

Lastly, a fan praised his wife, Sshura Khan, and wrote, "Your Sshura is very beautiful." Arbaaz Khan replied as a loving and proud husband, "Shukriyaa (thank you)," with a folded hands emoji. He also agreed and mentioned, "Yes, she is very beautiful," with a heart and eye emoji.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before they filed for divorce. The couple even has a son, Arhaan Khan. After separating from Malaika in 2017, he dated Giorgia Andriani for a couple of years, but they went their separate ways. Last year, the actor got married to Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate nikah ceremony at his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

