Kill: John Wick producers to helm English-language remake of newcomer Lakshya, Raghav Juyal starrer action thriller

The action thriller Kill is all set to release in India this Friday, July 5. The anticipation for this film, starring debutant Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, has been high ever since its premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

Now, in exciting news, even before its release, it has been revealed that plans are in place for the English-language remake of the movie by producers of the John Wick franchise.

John Wick producers announce English-language remake of Lakshya’s Kill

According to a recent report in Deadline, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the popular John Wick franchise, are developing a remake of the upcoming Hindi film Kill. Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young will helm the remake under 87Eleven Entertainment.

In a statement quoted by the portal, John Wick director Chad Stahelski said, “Kill is one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I’ve seen recently.” He praised the action sequences directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and said that as many viewers as possible should watch them.

The producers of the Hindi version of Kill also expressed their excitement in a joint statement. They revealed that while they were filming the movie, they had dreamt of receiving love from the international audience, and witnessing the chants of people in theaters in North America was a realization of that dream.

The statement further read, “As we approach our global release, we are thrilled that 87Eleven Entertainment will produce a remake of our film in English. Partnering with Lionsgate, the award-winning studio behind genre-defining action movies, has been incredibly gratifying.”

The producers went on to say that it is unprecedented and a significant victory for Indian cinema, as the Hollywood remake was announced ahead of the original movie's release. They acknowledged being extremely honored.

More about the Hindi film Kill

The film revolves around Lakshya’s character, an army commando whose train trip turns into a violent ride when he thrives to save the passengers. Apart from TIFF, Kill has also been screened at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The movie is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, as well as Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment.

