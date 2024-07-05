Kill fame Raghav Juyal reveals Vicky Kaushal being his inspiration; Bad Newz actor says, 'Rulaeyga kya'

Raghav Juyal is currently making buzz owing to the release of his film Kill. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the movie features the choreographer-actor in a villainous role while Lakshya plays the protagonist. The action thriller movie has already hit the theatres and is receiving praise in the industry. Meanwhile, Raghav shared a heartwarming clip with Vicky Kaushal, calling the Bad Newz actor his inspiration.

Reacting to the same, the Raazi star lauded Raghav Juyal for his performance in Kill and called him 'freaking amazing.'

Raghav Juyal's note for Vicky Kaushal

Recently, Raghav Juyal posted a short clip wherein he is seen having a candid conversation with Vicky Kaushal during the special screening of Kill movie. The duo shared ear-to-ear grins while talking and twinned in black ensembles. We can hear the Sanju actor saying 'I love you' to Raghav Juyal. The former also remarked how amazingly the latter has worked in the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller.

Raghav captioned the post, "@vickykaushal09 bhai I can’t express in words how inspired I am from Vicky bhai , what a superstar he is still so grounded , he flys so high still he is rooted , he has been there with me since the beginning of my Journey and has always been a moral support , WHAT A TALENT and what a HUMAN BEING , I really love u and m glad u loved our film #kill and my work as an actor, aap hi ko dekh dekh ke inspire hua hun love u."

Have a look at his post here:

Vicky Kaushal's reply to Raghav Juyal

After the Kill actor penned a touching note for Vicky Kaushal, the latter took to the comment section and wrote, "Arey mere bhai! Rulaeyga kya. Tu heera insaan hai… and you are freaking amazing in KILL … chaa jao!!! Love you."

Further, fans also expressed delight and showered love. One of the comments read, "Seeing Vicky Kaushal alongside Raghav Bhai fills me with immense pride and joy. Our brother's relentless hard work and talent are truly paying off." Another netizen remarked, "I want someone to look at me the way @vickykaushal09 is looking at @raghavjuyal."

More about Kill movie

Hailing from Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, Kill marks the debut of Lakshya on the silver screens. The film hit the theatres on July 5, 2024, and has been garnering positive reviews. Interestingly, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial is set to be remade in Hollywood. The makers of John Wick are planning to make an English adaptation of Kill.

Raghav Juyal's work in the industry

Be it dancing, acting, or hosting reality shows, Raghav Juyal has aced in several fields of work. He is quite popular for his slow-motion dance moves and surreal reinvention of the slow-motion walk. The 32-year-old first grabbed eyeballs when he was one of the contestants on Dance India Dance season 3.

Besides earning mainstream recognition in the dance industry, the young personality ventured into acting and made his debut with the comedy film Sonali Cable. Later, Juyal was seen playing a pivotal character in Remo Dsouza's ABCD 2. Not only this, but he even hosted the dance reality show Dance Plus.

Coming out of his comfort zone, Raghav participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2020, he appeared in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva.

