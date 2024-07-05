Kill Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's violent action thriller

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of blood, violence, and brutality.

The much-awaited action movie Kill, which created waves at international film festivals, has finally hit theaters today, July 5. Marking the debut of Lakshya, it also features Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles. The viewers have shared their thoughts and opinions about the violent thriller on X (Twitter) after watching the movie.

Netizens review Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s movie Kill

Netizens on X shared their reviews about the movie Kill, appreciating it for the action, thrill, story, and acting performances. They have showered Lakshya and Raghav Juyal with immense praise for their work. The audience also found the screenplay very engaging.

Read the following 15 tweets to decide if the film is worth watching:

One person said, “#Kill was surprisingly soo good! Finally a good action genre film in BW. The whole set up is in a moving train making the atmosphere very claustrophobic & thrilling at the same time. Lakshya is impressive & @The_RaghavJuyal is a revelation!!”

Another user wrote, “Watched #Kill It's a freaking BLOODBATH. The most violent & brutal film I've ever seen. Excellent story & performance backed by brilliantly paced screenplay & an electric BG Score, it holds your attention till the last frame. @TheRaghav_Juyal & #lakshya nailed it. #KillReview.”

Advertisement

A netizen shared, “#Kill: not a fan of gore but this film had me engaged from the beginning and I like that they progressed the violence as the story unfolded instead of starting with the extreme of it. raghav was brilliant and lakshya has a strong screen presence. a well made film altogether.”

One tweet exclaimed, “#KILL Brutally Good. A treat for gore action movie lovers. #Lakshya steals the show on his debut. His screen presence tells you he is gonna make it big. #RaghavJuyal is the surprise. Editor-director needs to be praised for making it no nonsense, no music break, less than 2 hours.”

A post read, “#Kill is the Indian Answer to the Raid, Die Hard and John Wick. Raw, Rustic, Gory & violent making it Cinematic exception in Indian Cinema especially in Close combats in Train makes Claustrophobic. No wonder why it got much praise in various Film Festivals because it was worth it.”

Advertisement

Another person mentioned, “#Kill - K-I-L-L-E-R. Drop everything and run to theater now! The film is brutally violent & highly engaging from start to end. Never seen before action and violence. #Lakshya on. Fight scenes are literally very well choreographed and feel shockingly real. #KillReview.”

A user mentioned, “#Kill - Best example of what happens when you stick true to the genre. Will be amongst the top action movies from India. Cruel, cut-throat, and crisp. Must watch in theaters.”

Another post said, “#Kill What did I just watch!!! The hype was justified. A no nonsense straight to the point action flick. If you don't like gore and extremity, this one's not for you. It's a relief everytime a bad guy gets thrashed.”

Check out more reactions:

More about the movie Kill

Kill is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, as well as Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment.

Advertisement

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal’s crime thriller series