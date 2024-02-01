Sidharth Malhotra gives ‘blood and sweat’ to ace action in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force; Watch BTS video

Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated OTT directorial debut series, Indian Police Force, was released earlier this month. The series led by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi has been well-received by the audiences. Furthermore, the intense portrayal of DCP Kabir Malik essayed by Sid also won the hearts of fans as they saw their favorite star doing hardcore action sequences. Now, most recently, a behind-the-scenes video has surfaced which gives a peek into what actually went into making the character so impactful on-screen.

Sidharth Malhotra aces hardcore action scenes in BTS video of Indian Police Force

A behind-the-scenes video of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force has surfaced on the internet. The video offers a glimpse of what went into the making of Sidharth Malhotra’s character DCP Kabir Malik to look fierce on screen. The hit-maker Rohit is seen giving directions to the actor, who confidently aces the action sequences as they shoot them on a cruise.

The video also features a staunch breaking-the-glass action sequence which even leaves the actor injured on his arms. Addressing the audience, the actor shows his bruised arm and says, “Well, this is what happens when you are doing a Rohit Shetty action film, this is when the glass breaks but bear the pain and give your blood and sweat to do a Rohit Shetty action film.”

Take a look:

Furthermore, the video gives a closer look into the action sequence taking place in what seems like a river. Reflecting on the same, the actor says, “This is what happens when you make India’s biggest action series, hard-core raw action all different levels, and I’m loving working with Rohit Shetty sir and his team.”

In addition to this, the actor also shared the BTS video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “A glimpse of what it took to be DCP Kabir Malik, as envisioned by @itsrohitshetty (accompanied by a fist emoji) #IndianPoliceForce.”

Take a look:

The larger-than-life cop-drama series, Indian Police Force was released earlier this month on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the series also starred Mukesh Rishi, Shweta Ashok Tiwari, Mrinal Ruchir Kulkarni, Nikitin Dheer, Mayyank Taandon, Vaidehi Parashurami, Sharad Kelkar, Ritu Raj Singh, Isha Talwar.

