Arjun Kapoor says '12th Fail truly passed with flying colors'; calls Vikrant Massey starrer a 'cinematic gem'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film, 12th Fail, was released in the theaters on 27th October last year. The film led by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr was released on the OTT platform last month. Ever since it’s streaming, the film has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audiences. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others also shared how impressed they were with the film. Now, most recently, Arjun Kapoor heaped praises on the film with a long note on his Instagram stories. Check out!

Arjun Kapoor reviews Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Today, on January 24, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of Vikrant Massey led 12th Fail. The actor began his review on the film with the dialogue from the film as he wrote, “Chahiye kuch bhi ho jaye, Restart karne se darne ka nahi’. He further writes, “#ArjunRecommends

12th Fail truly passed with flying colors, winning our hearts! The direction was a masterstroke, a storyline that resonates deeply, and the acting was nothing short of perfection. Every frame felt like a brushstroke of emotion, creating a masterpiece that stays with you.”

He continues by writing, “Kudos to the entire team for this cinematic gem that goes beyond entertainment (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”. Elated by the review, Arjun Kapoor reshared the story and wrote, “AK my brother (accompanied by a hug and white heart emoji)” and Medha Shankr too thanked the actor.

Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Urmila Matondkar's views on 12th Fail

It was just yesterday that Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and hailed Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail. The Bawaal actor also shared a poster of the film featuring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anshumaan Pushkar. Lauding the film, he wrote, “This film has to be one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time thank you for this. @medhashankar @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey Kya baat hai yaar” with a clap emoji.

In fact, earlier veteran actress Urmila Matondkar also took to her X (formerly Twitter) and hailed IPS Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi’s biopic. According to her, there are many things to love about it and that only Vidhu Vinod Chopra could’ve spun a story in such a soul-touching way. She lauded the cast’s performances and said she was impressed with Vikrant Massey’s performance. So much so, that she feels both him and the film deserve National Awards.

“Uff yeh film..so so many things to appreciate,cheer and love about it Only @VidhuChopraa could’ve spun a story in such simple n deeply soul searching manner! Outstanding performances by all @VikrantMassey shining the brightest Both him n film are deserving of national awards,” read Urmila Matondkar’s tweet.

The sweet gesture by Rangeela actress surely gave Vikrant his fan moment as he reacted to the actress’ post by expressing gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you so much ma’am. I’m a bit tongue-tied and star-struck (accompanied by smile emoji) Been your admirer like millions. But to get your post today surely makes my day. Thank you again (Accompanied by folded hand emojis)”

Take a look:

About 12th Fail

The critically acclaimed 12th Fail has been independently nominated for the Oscars 2024. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant focuses on UPSC aspirants and is inspired by true events. The film depicts the challenges faced by numerous students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. Importantly, it is a biographical drama that narrates the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, despite poverty, successfully became an IPS officer.

Currently, 12th Fail is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

