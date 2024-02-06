Arjun Kapoor tears up as Anshula pays tribute to their mom on her birth anniversary; Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor exemplify the epitome of sibling goals in Bollywood, resonating deeply with fans through their inseparable bond. Since childhood, the brother-sister duo has shared a profound connection, which only strengthened after the loss of their mother, Mona Shourie, a few years ago.

Despite facing adversity, Arjun and Anshula have remained steadfast pillars of support for each other. Every year, on their mother's birth anniversary, they express their heartfelt emotions through touching posts, cherishing her memory. This year, they undertook a special tribute to honor her, continuing to uphold her legacy with love and nostalgia.

Anshula Kapoor dedicates a heartfelt speech to Mona Shourie on her 60th birthday

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a touching moment on his Instagram, where his sister Anshula Kapoor gave a heartfelt speech at the Spoken Fest, reminiscing about their mother, Mona Shourie, and her teachings on what would have been her 60th birthday. The video shows Arjun capturing his sister's emotional speech, visibly moved to tears himself.

After Anshula returns from the stage, she immediately goes to the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor, and the siblings share a warm hug. He captioned the post, "As our Mom always said… Rab Rakha."

Take a look:

The post sparked an outpouring of love from fans, family, and friends. Boney Kapoor affectionately wrote, "Love you too much, my bachha," while Khushi Kapoor expressed, "Love you." Heart emojis poured in from Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Diana Penty, Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, and Tahira Kashyap.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor shared the post on her Instagram stories to shower love on sister Anshula, accompanied by a beautiful caption that reads, "Love you. You have taken everything and made it sunshine, in a way that only you could do."

Check it out:

About Mona Shourie

Mona Shourie, an Indian television and film producer, as well as an entrepreneur, was born to Sattee Shourie and was the first wife of film producer Boney Kapoor. Sadly, Mona's life came to an end on March 25, 2012, as she battled cancer and hypertension, ultimately succumbing to multiple organ failure. Her children were by her side during her final moments.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor's emotional post on mom Mona Shourie's birth anniversary; Anshula remembers her 'entire universe'-PIC