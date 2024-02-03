Arjun Kapoor's emotional post on mom Mona Shourie's birth anniversary; Anshula remembers her 'entire universe'-PIC

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor epitomize sibling goals in Bollywood, capturing the hearts of fans with their unwavering bond. The brother-sister duo consistently showcases their deep affection for each other and has been inseparable since their childhood. However, their bond strengthened even more after the passing of their mother, Mona Shourie, a few years ago. Since that difficult time, they have become each other's pillars of support.

Every year, on their mother's birth anniversary, the siblings express their emotions through heartfelt posts, fondly remembering her. This year is no exception, as they continue to honor their mother's memory with love and nostalgia.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor remember their late mother on her birthday

On the occasion of Mona Shourie's birth anniversary on February 3, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a beautiful moment captured in time. The photo depicts his mother playing the sitar, evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth.

Accompanying this image is a touching note that resonates with love and remembrance: "Happy Birthday to our everything. She would have been sweet 60 today and would have been rocking, smiling, and spreading happiness all around... Love u Maa till we meet again like u always say Rab Rakha."

Take a look:

The actor further shared a heartwarming picture of himself and his sister, Anshula Kapoor, with the caption, "From us to her. Happy birthday to mom." Anshula also took to her Instagram stories and shared a post originally posted by Shahana Dasgupta on Mona's birth anniversary. She added her own heartfelt caption, stating, "She was my entire universe."

Check it out:

About Mona Shourie

Mona Shourie, an Indian television producer, film producer, and entrepreneur, was the daughter of Sattee Shourie and the first wife of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Tragically, Mona passed away on March 25, 2012, succumbing to multiple organ failure after a courageous battle with cancer and hypertension, with her children by her side during her final moments.

