Arshad Warsi says some actors are overpaid in industry and others are suffering because of it: 'Itna zyada jo mil raha hai, nahin milna chahiye'

Actor Arshad Warsi, who will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over three decades. He has worked in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, Ishqiya, and many more. Arshad recently spoke about the difference in the pay scale of actors in Bollywood by saying that some of them are overpaid and others get affected by it. The Golmaal actor expressed that overpaid stars shouldn't get hefty amounts.

During a recent conversation with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, UNFILTERED by Samdish, Arshad Warsi was asked if he has a problem with the payscale in the Hindi film industry.

"Mujhe lagta hai itna zyada jo mil raha hai nahin milna chahiye, problem wo hai. Mujhe lag raha hai payscale itna ooncha ho gaya hai ki it has put a line between A and B (I feel that what is being received is so much more than what should be received, that is the problem. I feel that the payscale has become so high that it has put a line between A and B)," Arshad said.

"Kuch actors hain jo bahot paisa kama rahe hain, aur unko compensate karne ke liye jo baaki ke log suffer kar rahe hain (There are some actors who are making a lot of money, and to compensate them others are suffering)," he added.

In the same interview, Arshad Warsi also shared his experience of being called out by Jaya Bachchan over his airport look. The Munnabhai MBBS actor stated that he was travelling to Hyderabad to shoot for his debut film, Tere Mere Sapne, and boarded the flight in comfortable clothes.

Arshad, who started his career as a choreographer, recalled that the veteran actress sent her a message and asked him to "dress appropriately" at the airport.

Apart from Welcome To The Jungle, Arshad Warsi also has Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline. It is the third instalment of the Jolly LLB franchise. Arshad has also worked in web series like Asur and Modern Love: Mumbai. Asur 2, the second season of Asur was released in 2023.

