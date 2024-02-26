Article 370 actor Yami Gautam reflects on her journey in Bollywood; says won’t do film just to be employed

Before getting her big break in 2012 with the comedy-drama film Vicky Donor, Yami Gautam tried her hands at modeling, worked in a couple of TV shows, and even did minor roles in some movies. Today, she is regarded as one of the acclaimed actors of the film industry with many hit films in her kitty. In a chat, the actress reflected on her journey in Bollywood and shared her process of choosing films that she does.

Yami Gautam shares her process of choosing the right projects

In a conversation with India Today, Yami Gautam divulged that she usually listens to her gut feeling and intuition. “But sometimes, your voice gets drowned out by fear, suggesting you should pursue certain kinds of films, projects, music, or work with specific actors or stars. When surrounded by these voices, it's important to remember they're just perspectives,” she said adding that every person we meet will always have advice to give.

She further added that she had to gather herself to go back to being the same person who started her career with a film like Vicky Donor. “If I had to tell you the logline for Vicky Donor, you would say, 'Please go home!' So, I had to back myself, be comfortable with my choices, and focus on what I want to be relevant,” she stated.

Looking back in time and the work she did in her career spanning more than a decade, the mommy-to-be shared, “It has been a journey and that period is also very important in life to realize what not to do. To realize this is not who you are, it is very important and those are my experiences and that is my journey.”

According to Article 370 actress, life is meant to be challenging. “There has to be something fun for you to keep yourself charged, to keep yourself motivated, and the day you start enjoying this and you are not struggling then that is the best feeling in the world. That if I don’t do this film, I am okay if I have no work, but I won’t do the film just to be employed and just to be there,” she said acknowledging the fact that staying out of sight would lead to staying out of mind of the audience. But she still thinks that what you are in sight for is important as well.

