Yami Gautam talks about Aditya Dhar not casting her in Dhoom Dhaam: ‘There’s no expectations…’

Yami Gautam, who is soaring high on the success of her recently released film Article 370, is all set to embrace motherhood soon. The actress is expecting her first child with hubby Aditya Dhar and the couple announced their pregnancy during the trailer launch of their film. Well, this was not the first film in which the actress collaborated with her hubby. She has worked with him before in URI as well. In a recent interview, the actress who is soon going to collaborate with hubby for Dhoom Dhaam as a producer opened up about wanting to play the protagonist in it.

Yami Gautam on wishing she was a guy

In a chat with News 18, Yami Gautam quipped that although she does not expect her husband to cast her in all his films, but she yearned to play the protagonist in Dhoom Dhaam which is going to be played by a male actor. She further added that when she read hubby Aditya Dhar’s next script she wished that she was a guy. “The script is so brilliant. It’s such an amazing world. Regardless of that, I don’t have that expectation,” she added.

Talking about her and Aditya both being in this competitive field, the Article 370 actress feels that the understanding between them has always been there since the very beginning. “There’s this trust that we’ve in each other as individuals and professionals. He’s the same person who cast me in Uri and gave me Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam,” she states.

Yami Gautam reveals Aditya Dhar has empowered her as an actor

Talking about casting in his films, Yami Gautam expressed that if Aditya feels that somebody else is a better fit for the part he is writing, she would be fine with it. “We respect that professional line. I don’t think that the line between professional and personal life should be blurred. We’re very clear about it.” The actress further stated that Aditya has empowered her as an actor and person, which is more important than the number of films he gives her. She also added that he has not just given her one or two films but helped her with mental makeup that will benefit her in 30 other films that she will do for 30 more years.

