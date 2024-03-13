Arun Govil says THIS on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana trilogy

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus Ramayana is one of the most hyped upcoming Bollywood films. The epic saga will be released as a trilogy, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, Yash as Raavan, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Arun Govil, who played the divine character Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV serial Ramayana, has now praised Ranbir and said that he believes in his potential.

Arun Govil praises Ranbir Kapoor as he gears up to play Lord Rama in Ramayana

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil talked about Ranbir Kapoor who is set to play the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor said, "Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. (Only time will tell if it happens or not. I can't tell you anything in advance about anyone). But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor."

Further praising him for his moral values, Govil added, "Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bahut sanskaari bacche hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. (Whatever I know about him, he is a very cultured kid. He has got the right moral and cultural values. I've noticed him several times). I'm sure that he will try to do his level best.

As per reports, Ranbir has made several lifestyle-related changes to play the role of Lord Rama. Some of the changes include giving up alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and late-night parties.

More about Ramayana

Ramayana is slated to release in cinemas as a trilogy. The film's first part is expected to be released on Diwali 2025, and the rest of the two will follow. Earlier, TOI had revealed that the major chunk of shooting is set to happen in Mumbai, spanning around 60 days, followed by a London schedule. It was also revealed that the portions depicting Lanka in the film will be shot in London for approximately 60 days, during which Yash will join Ranbir Kapoor.

Pinkvilla was the first to share that the makers are planning to announce the film in a grand way on April 17, i.e., the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. A source confirmed to Pinkvilla, "There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It's the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it's now the time to execute all that was planned."

The star-cast of Ramayana

The makers of Ramayana are ensuring the film proves to be worth the wait for the audience. While they ensure high standards for the film's content and visual appeal, the star cast is getting bigger with time. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The film will feature Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Srupnakha. Vijay Sethupathi was said to be playing the role of Vibhishana, but the latest report by Times of India suggested that Harman Baweja has come on board for the role.

