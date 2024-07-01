Ayushmann Khurrana on why he doesn’t like his kids to be papped: ‘To give them the most natural or non-celeb life’

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who enjoys the love of millions of people. His wife, Tahira Kashyap is a writer and filmmaker. Both the celebs are popular public figures who are often graced by excited fans to get a picture with them.

While Ayushmann enjoys being in the public eye, he doesn’t want his kids to be seen publicly. In an interview, the actor revealed why he thinks so. Read on!

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t want his kids to be papped, here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana might enjoy the admiration he gets from his admirers, but he wants his kids, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, to have a normal life, away from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

During an interview with Forbes India, the Dream Girl 2 actor stated that his concern for his kids is to give them “the most natural or non-celeb life as possible.” This is exactly the reason why he doesn’t like discussing them and doesn’t take them to parties.

The actor added that he doesn't "call paps to cover them because I think they need to live a life which is wholesome.” As they are in their initial years, the concerned father wants them to have friends from all walks of life and from different sections of society. “They should be exposed to the real India, not just the rich and famous. So, we want to keep it like that,” Ayushmann concluded.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens an emotional note for his wife Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap’s movie Sharmajee Ki Beti recently made it’s OTT debut. Hence, the actor decided to pen an appreciation post for his wife lauding her hard work, resilience, and determination. Sharing multiple images of the filmmaker, Ayushmann penned that there are multiple reasons to be proud of her.

A part of his caption reads, “Every day there are more reasons to be awed by you, by your resilience, by your passion for life, for work, for family. Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”

As for Ayushmann Khurrana, he was last seen in the comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

