Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on their break-up after Roadies; 'This is why we have lasted for so long'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are among the popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. Recently, the Vicky Donor actor revealed that he broke up with his then-girlfriend (now wife) Tahira after he gained immense popularity after Roadies. In a recent conversation, the star's wife reflected on the same.

Tahira Kashyap on her break-up with Ayushmann Khurrana after Roadies

While speaking to India Today, Tahira Kashyap addressed Ayushmann Khurrana’s revelation of their break-up. She stated that they believe in respecting each other’s individuality, which has been their relationship's secret.

Upon being asked if she was heartbroken after they parted ways, the Sharmajee Ki Beti director said, “I was a strong-headed woman. I have always been one. I didn't reach much into what Ayushmann said. However, I must add that this is why we have lasted for so long. We both respect each other's individuality. We have always done that and continue to do so.”

Tahira Kashyap's views on partners evolving and growing together in a relationship

Ayushmann and Tahira have been school love birds, and their relationship has evolved over time. She was further asked if it is easier when partners evolve and grow together in a relationship. In response, she articulated her belief that it can go either way.

Advertisement

She opined that she is not a professional relationship counselor and never had another relationship, so she wouldn’t be able to comment on that. However, she asserted her belief in the fact of how much one’s interests are and how much they are growing. According to her, one develops different tastes and passions as they grow.

Reflecting on her relationship, she remarked, “With God's grace, we have a lot of commonalities and enjoy common things. Apart from that, we also bond over our love for storytelling and our kids.”

“I must also add that I still find him funny. Many may find his PJs no longer hilarious, but I think they are amazing,” she added with a laugh.

Tahira Kashyap's love for filmmaking; recalls being competitive with husband during high school

In the same conversation, Tahira further clarified that her love for filmmaking has not cropped in because of her husband. Rather, she revealed that the reason they are together is because of their mutual love for theater and dramatics. She recalled being competitive against each other during high school in their individual colleges.

Advertisement

She walked down memory lane as she divulged starting their own theater group while she wrote her first play at the age of 19. “So, the choices were always within me and I think I was attracted to him because we found a conglomerate area to our choices. My love for storytelling and films could have been amplified because the conversations at home are more around this. But I think he's in my environment because of my love for films,” she was quoted as saying.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

On the professional front, Tahira Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial film, Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in crucial roles. The film is Ellipsis Entertainment Production presented by Applause Entertainment, where Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar are serving as producers.

The film will start streaming on June 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, is all set to join Sunny Deol for JP Dutta’s ambitious war drama, Border 2. The actor will play the parallel lead alongside Sunny.

Additionally, we informed you that Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Satpodar had locked Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna to play the lead in the horror comedy Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha says he was 'present' at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal; reacts to rumors of family being unhappy