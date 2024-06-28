Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan react to India's T20 World Cup semi-finals win; 'Time to bring home trophy'

In a historical moment, India has reached the finals of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. The Indian national cricket team defeated England by 68 runs in the semi-finals on Friday.

Congratulations are in order as the Rohit Sharma-led Team India has ignited hope to win the World Cup trophy this time. Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan cheered for India's national cricket team after the IND vs ENG semi-final match.

Ajay Devgn congratulates Team India for the win

Ajay Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement for the T20 World Cup final.

He wrote, "It's time to show that our Comeback > Setback...Only a step away from creating history! Well played boys! Time to bring home the (trophy)."

Ayushmann Khurrana praised Team India saying that it is "well-deserved" to have reached the final.

"Well played India! Whatta clinical and dominating self assured performance by this bunch, esp Rohit, SKY, Kuldeep, Axar, Bumrah. Well deserved finalists! You got this guys!" his tweet reads.

Varun Dhawan and Vikrant Massey also cheered for Team India. Varun posted a picture of the Men In Blue on his Instagram story and acknowledged India's win in the semi-finals at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The picture reads, "Into The Final."

Vikrant also posted the same picture on his Instagram story after the victory.

Vikrant Massey also shared two more Instagram stories after Team India's win. The first picture features cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and the story reads, "SKY is the limit." The second photo has captain Rohit Sharma and the text on the story reads, "Boss". Both captions are followed by fire and red heart emojis.

Abhishek Bachchan motivates Team India for the T20 World Cup final

Abhishek Bachchan took to X to encourage Team India for the final and sent best wishes to the players. He tweeted, "Just one more step away from glory! Come on Team India!! All the best for the #T20WorldCup finals."

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also reacted to India's victory in the semi-finals. He posted an Instagram story which features Rohit Sharma-led Team India's picture. "Well played champions. Let's keep cheering them on as they gear up for the finals," his Instagram story reads.

India will now lock horns with South Africa in the final tournament of the 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup. The IND vs SA match is scheduled to be held on June 29.

