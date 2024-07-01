WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana ‘still can’t get over’ India winning T20 World Cup, pens warm shayari lauding Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others

As the Indian men’s cricket team brought home the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, several B-town celebs expressed their delight and congratulated the Men in Blue on social media. Among them was actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been rooting for Team India ever since the tournament began.

A day later, the Dream Girl 2 actor shared a shayari lauding the entire team for creating history. Read on!

Ayushmann Khurrana lauds Team India with warm shayari

A day after the Indian men’s cricket team became champions of the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a video wherein he can be seen delivering the shayari that he penned for the players of the Indian Team.

In his warm tribute to the Men in Blue, he lauded Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Shamra, batsman Suryakumar Yadav and others. He also requested people not to troll the players at their lowest and differentiate between them on the basis of religion.

A part of his impressive Hindi shayari read, “Semi-finals me Kohli ke muh se nikla tha Ben-Strokes, tab toh alochakon ne laga diye they saare chokes. Aur ye final me dikha diya legend ne apna Virat roop, samjho pyaare yehi hai Jeevan chaaon aur dhoop. Pandhya ko bhi pichle do mahine se bahut kuch kaha sunaya, aakhiri over me fir usi ne toh jalwa dikhaya. Aur moochein ho toh Hardik jaisi ho varna na ho aur bowling figures ho toh Bumrah jaisi ho warna na ho.”

Sharing the clip, the actor penned, “Still can’t get over it! #t20worldcup worldchampions.”

Watch the full video below:

Ayushmann Khurrana shed tears of joy as India won T20 World Cup 2024

Minutes after Team India lifted the trophy, the Vicky Donor star shared a video giving the team a virtual hug from home. In the captions, he expressed being overwhelmed by this historic win.

Ayushmann wrote, “Tears of joy! This a 140 crore giant big group hug! Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!”

Take a look:

The actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2.

