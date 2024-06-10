Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and more congratulate Team India for defeating Pakistan at T20 World Cup

On Sunday, June 9, all the supporters of the Indian cricket team were glued to their screens, not willing to miss any moment of the India Vs Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Despite being heartbroken to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Shetty return to the stadium early on, the fans didn’t lose hope and finally, India won the exhilarating match. Soon after the big win, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to praise the men in blue. Read on!

B-town celebs celebrate India’s win over Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2024 match

Varun Dhawan, who recently became a dad, shared a snapshot of India’s winning moment on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “What a match what a performance team india! Jai Hind!.”

Vijay Varma was joined by his pals, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sunny Hinduja, Prabhat Raghunandan, Jaswant Dalal, and others who celebrated India’s comeback.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped cute posts in honor of the winning team India.

Actor Ishaan Khatter thought it was a ‘nail-biting climax’ while Shraddha Kapoor was so happy as if she took a couple of winning wickets. Kunal Kemmu also celebrated the victory.

Bobby Deol rooted for the team with his pals. Sanjay Kapoor also enjoyed the exciting match with his son and his friends. Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram stories and penned, “Champion Banega team India. What a win!”

Advertisement

Soorma actor Angad Bedi shared a celebratory video from the ground. He lauded team Indian for the exceptional game.

Amitabh Bachchan took to the micro blogging site to express his excitement as India inches towards bringing the world cup trophy home. He expressed, “T 5037(i) - अरे बाप रे बाप ! Ind v Pak खेला देख रहे थे, और बीच में बंद कर दिया TV, क्योंकि लगा हार तो रहे हैं हम! लेकिन अभी अचानक Internet देखा और WE WON WE WON WE WON !!! YEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHH .... !!!!! INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA INDIA.”

Preity Zinta also jumped in joy on watching the men in blue win the game. She tweeted from her handle, “Wow what a match. What a comeback and what a fight back. Full marks to the 🇮🇳cricket team for defending 119 runs. A special mention to the bowling unit specially @Jaspritbumrah93 for such an incredible performance. Maza aa gaya #INDvsPAK #WorldCup2024 Whatamatch #ting.”

Riteish Deshmukh was quick to post an appreciation post on X (formerly Twitter). He penned, “Chuck De India: What an incredible comeback!!! Bravo Team INDIA - Bravo Bowlers !! #INDvsPAK #t20USA #T20WorldCup 2024.”

Advertisement

In his tweet, Ayushmann Khurrana rooted for the team to bring home the cup. He stated, “Match full of nerves. All’s well that ends well though. Good comeback for Rishabh Pant. And Boomrah is the man with the golden arm. Cmon India! Let’s go all guns blazing in this #t20USA World Cup! #INDvsPAK.”

Arjun Rampal followed suit and tweeted, “What a match. Absolutely brilliant our bowling attack was. @Jaspritbumrah93 class apart. Great day for India today. Congratulations boys. #t20USA #worldcup #IndiaVsPak.”

While Sonu Sood congratulated the team, Jaaved Jaaferi penned, “Superb play Team India.” They were followed by Neha Dhupia who shared, “Not been this nervous in a looonnggg time … well played #teamindia #jaihind.”

Next up was writer, director Milap Zaveri who lauded man of the match Jasprit Bumrah. He wrote, “What a victory by team India!!!! As Mohammad Asif had said after the first innings 120 is not an easy score man of the match @Jaspritbumrah93.”

Advertisement

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t behind in wishing the boys well. Calling the match ‘thrilling’, he tweeted, “India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result. T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India.”

After a shaky start, the men in blue managed to defeat Pakistan by 6 runs. The rivals weren't able to beat India’s target of 119 runs.

ALSO READ: PIC: Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Virat Kohli’s early wicket during Ind vs Pak match goes viral; fans express disappointment