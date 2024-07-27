While there is a definite slowdown in the Hindi Film Industry over the last 6 months, with more announcements than films actually going on floors, a lot is happening behind the scenes to get things in place. We hear that after exploring high-content films like Satyaprem Ki Katha and Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has decided to revamp his lineup. According to industry circles, his next three feature films will be Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh Tu, and Anurag Basu’s yet untitled love story.

Kartik gears up for PPW2 & Anurag Basu’s next

“Kartik was supposed to start two films this year – the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Arjan Ustara produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor produced yet untitled film directed by Sandeep Modi. However, both the films are no longer happening any time soon as Kartik has allotted his dates for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s next,” revealed an industry source, adding further that he is aiming to get back to his most loved comedy genre in the times to come.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the other hand too has blocked his timeline for Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s spy comedy followed by the Dinesh Vijan-produced horror comedy. “Ayushmann is looking to be in the comic space and will follow up the Dharma Production with Maddock’s horror comedy verse. His film with Rashmika Mandanna, has been tentatively titled Thamma and is scheduled to go on floors from November 2024,” the source informed, adding further that he is also in talks with Raaj Shaandilyaa for an out-and-out comedy to go on floors in mid-2025.

Rohit Dhawan signs up with Sajid Nadiadwala

Rohit Dhawan has also started working on the script of his next film, as Rambo is no longer happening. “Rohit has signed up for an out-and-out-comedy with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He is developing a two-hero comedy for the producer and the writing is presently underway,” the source added. Meanwhile, the leading production house of Bangalore, Hombale Films, known for KGF and Kantara franchise, is looking to make original Hindi language films.

“Hombale Films has started to do their groundwork for establishing their banner in Hindi. If everything goes as planned, an announcement shall be made shortly on their new ventures in Hindi,” the source concluded. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

