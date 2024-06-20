Ayushmann Khurrana Highest Grossing Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of India’s most talented actors. He has been part of some of India’s most loved films. He recently delivered a hit in the form of Dream Girl 2 and his upcoming films are waited for, with bated breaths. Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest grossing movies are mostly acclaimed films and that’s an incredible feat as not many entertainers can balance great content with strong box office. Let’s have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest worldwide grossers, most of which are clean-hits at the box office.

7 Ayushmann Khurrana’s Highest Grossing Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Andhadhun

Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Tabu and Radhika Apte is touted as one of the best Indian thrillers ever. The movie opened to low collections but the word of mouth was so strong that it collected over Rs 70 crores in India. Internationally, the film became a huge blockbuster, courtesy its brilliant theatrical performance in China. The movie grossed over Rs 400 crores in its full run.

Andhadhun is one of the rare Hindi films to be remade in multiple other Indian languages. In a Pinkvilla interview prior to the release of Merry Christmas, Sriram Raghavan jokingly said that he would make a sequel to Andhadhun when in dire need of money.



2. Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest worldwide grosser in the first phase and second highest grosser otherwise, behind Andhadhun. It is perhaps his most accepted and loved film to date. The comedy-drama movie about a son dealing with his parents’ late pregnancy struck a chord with the audiences in a huge way. It ended up grossing over Rs 200 crores at the worldwide box office.

Badhaai Ho had a spiritual sequel titled Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie could not replicate the dramatics of Badhaai Ho at the box office but got rave critical reviews nonetheless.

3. Dream Girl

Dream Girl is Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest grossing movie to date in India, while it is his third highest grosser at the worldwide box office, only behind Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. The movie was quite a rage when it released in theatres and audiences loved the actor’s incredible voice modulation.

Dream Girl’s sequel, Dream Girl 2 also emerged a hit at the box office but it could not surpass the collections of Dream Girl, as it collected around Rs 100 crores nett in its full run in India, as proposed to the Rs 140 crore nett of the original.

4. Bala

Bala, like most Ayushmann Khurrana films, dealt with an important social topic in a quirky way. Bala primarily focused on the concept of young age balding. It also had a necessary commentary on the discrimination that individuals face based on complexion. The movie was a runaway hit as it netted over Rs 110 crores in India and over Rs 170 crores gross worldwide.

Bala released when Ayushmann Khurrana was at the peak of his career. Almost every film of his was wholeheartedly accepted by the audiences. Post-Covid, the actor’s film’s collections started seeing a noticeable drop. It was Dream Girl 2 that brought him back in the mix of hits.

5. Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 marked the comeback of Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office after a string of underperforming films. Post-Covid, Ayushmann had lost his box office mojo and it was with the sequel to Dream Girl that he marked his comeback. Dream Girl 2 became the actor’s biggest box office opener and ended up netting Rs 100 crores in India and little over Rs 150 crores worldwide.

Ayushmann Khurrana has not had any release since Dream Girl 2. While he is currently dabbling between his filmy career and musical career, it is confirmed that his next movie is with Kareena Kapoor Khan and it is a thriller

6. Article 15

Article 15 is one of the most important Indian films in recent times. The Anubhav Sinha directorial based on the class divide of India, emerged as a hit at the box office netting Rs 65 crores in India and little under Rs 100 crores worldwide.

Article 15 was Ayushmann Khurrana’s third consecutive hit, then, and he followed it up with two more resounding hits. The actor mixed up commercial films with high concept films, very beautifully.

7. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the only non-hit in the list of highest grossing Ayushmann Khurrana films. The movie was released just before the onset of Covid-19 Pandemic. It managed to collect a little less than Rs 60 crores in India, while it notched a little over Rs 80 crores at the worldwide box office.

Following is a list of Ayushmann Khurrana's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Andhadhun Rs 450 crores 2 Badhaai Ho Rs 219.50 crores 3 Dream Girl Rs 195.50 crores 4 Bala Rs 172 crores 5 Dream Girl 2 Rs 138 crores 6 Article 15 Rs 92 crores 7 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Rs 83.50 crores

Conclusion

Ayushmann Khurrana is a gifted actor. He is one of those rare actors who has managed very good collections on a consistent basis, for his acclaimed films. With the change in audience consumption Post-Covid, the actor has lossed a chunk of his theatre-going audience. However, his well mounted, high-concept films and sequel to hit films should continue to find a good audience turnout.

