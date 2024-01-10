Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap groove to Uptown Funk at son Virajveer’s birthday bash; Aparshakti joins-VIDEO

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are proud parents to two children- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira, who is quite active on social media, often shares the most adorable glimpses of her day-to-day life with Ayushmann and their kids, and fans love seeing their fun moments together.

Recently, their son Virajveer celebrated his 12th birthday, and Tahira has now shared a fun dance video from the bash.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana have a blast at Virajveer’s birthday party

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira's son Viraj celebrated his 12th birthday on 2nd January. A video shared by Tahira Kashyap on Wednesday shows her dancing to Uptown Funk at her son's birthday party. Ayushmann Khurrana then joined her in the dance and flaunted his cool moves. The Andhadhun actor's brother Aparshakti Khurana was also seen matching steps with them! Clearly, they had a great time celebrating Viraj’s birthday.

The background showed an arch made with balloons, with "Happy Birthday Viraj," written below. The Dream Girl 2 actor was seen wearing a black tee with charcoal grey jeans paired with red-and-white sneakers, while Tahira donned a white tee with denim shorts. Aparshakti was seen in a white shirt and blue baggy pants.

Advertisement

Apart from this fun video, Tahira Kashyap also shared other moments from her week, and wrote, “My kind of week OG sights and sounds. Please listen to the chomping sound of the cute one in the last slide. Her name is noora.” Needless to say, fans went gaga over Ayushmann and Tahira’s dance! While one netizen commented, “Adore you guys,” while another one wrote, “You guyz are so genuine and lovable.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy-drama film Dream Girl 2. It also starred Ananya Panday. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana to experiment with many genres in 2024: ‘I’m currently locking some interesting films’