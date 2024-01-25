Ayushmann Khurrana to attend historic 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi; DEETS inside

Ayushmann Khurrana, a highly versatile and accomplished actor in India, known for his excellence across genres such as comedy, social drama, action, and thriller, recently attended the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya with full enthusiasm. Now, he is all set to participate in the historic 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26th.

Ayushmann Khurrana to witness the Republic Day Parade on January 26th

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to attend this year's Republic Day Parade, witnessing India's historic 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path (formerly called Rajpath) in New Delhi.

The Republic Day Parade is a magnificent display that highlights India's abundant cultural diversity and military strength. It holds the distinction of being the largest and most significant among the parades conducted during the Republic Day celebrations. The tradition of this inaugural parade dates back to 1950 and has continued annually. This cultural extravaganza serves as a powerful symbol of unity in the face of India's diverse cultural landscape.

The parade will witness the presence of the entire governing body, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the opposition, and all members of the parliament. Adding an international touch to the momentous celebration, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, is expected to be present as the Chief Guest for the festivities.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

The multi-talented Khurrana was last seen in the film Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. In this entertaining social satire, he shared the screen with Ananya Panday, and the ensemble cast included notable names like Anu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed last year that the actor is in advanced talks to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta's ambitious war drama, Border 2. Set to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, this film promises to be a grand cinematic experience, with Khurrana taking on a significant role alongside the Gadar 2 actor. The production is planned on an unprecedented scale, building anticipation for this remarkable collaboration.

