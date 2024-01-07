Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan pens heartwarming note on father's 57th birth anniversary; drops throwback PIC

Today, January 7, is the birth anniversary of the legendary actor Irrfan Khan. He was one of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema and the news of his passing away in April 2020 shook the entire industry. He would have been 57 years old today had he lived. Remembering his father, actor Babil Khan dropped a throwback picture with director Anup Singh and penned a heartfelt note.

Babil Khan wishes late father and actor Irrfan Khan on 57th birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram a while ago, Babil Khan shared a throwback picture of his late father and actor Irrfan Khan with director Anup Singh from the set of The Song of Scorpions in 2017.

In the picture, the late actor can be seen offering a cake to the director as the shoot was near the end. Sharing the picture, Babil wrote, "Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday @irrfan (red heart)."

On the other hand, director Anup Singh also shared the same picture and penned, "Celebrating Irrfan’s birthday near the end of the shoot for ‘The Song of Scorpions’, 2017. The look, the smile, the hand on the shoulder, the taste of the cake, the scent of the desert and the cheer of the team remain. The force of memory does help to accept and reconcile oneself with the grief. (January 7, 1967 -April 29, 2020)."

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018, for which he sought treatment in the UK for a year before returning to India in February 2019. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on 28 April 2020, where he received treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease. He died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.

The late actor had an illustrious career that lasted for over 30 years. He not only acted in Bollywood films but also worked on various international projects like The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno, and many others.

Work front of Babil Khan

Babil made his Bollywood debut with Qala. Recently, he was seen in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. The four-part web series, The Railway Men was released on November 18 and the plot is set against the backdrop of Bhopal’s Gas Tragedy.

