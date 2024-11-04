Baby John: Karan Johar says ‘wah mere student’ as he praises Varun Dhawan’s actioner taster cut; Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and more react

Varun Dhawan goes into full action mode in the taster cut of Baby John. The eagerly awaited teaser was released online after its theatrical debut over the Diwali weekend. Baby John is an action film directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. Director Karan Johar praised Dhawan, saying, "Wah mere student," while Vicky Kaushal, Janhi Kapoor, and many other celebrities reacted to the taster cut with enthusiasm.

Karan took to Instagram Stories to re-share the taster cut of Baby John, writing, “Wah mere student!!!! Varun Dhawan dhamaal macha dia! Christmas bonanza!! Congratulations team, Baby John!!” Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal dropped a like on the taster cut.

In the comments section, Navya Naveli Nanda and Sanya Malhotra added fire emojis. Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, “FIREEE, TOO GOOD,” while Varun’s niece, Anjini, shared, “Looks Fabbb.”

Janhvi Kapoor also took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Are you ready for mass hero!! Varun Dhawan and Atlee and Priya Atlee bring us another absolute banger of a film. I am. Seated".

The video opens with a young girl narrating how the collective strength of many ants can overpower even an elephant. Varun is seen in two distinct avatars: a clean-cut cop and a rugged version with long hair and a beard. He also appears as a cook.

In his cop role, Varun’s character is shown battling villains in high-octane action scenes. In his rugged look, he’s seen protecting the young girl who calls him Baby John.

Varun’s intense character engages in street fights, combats inside buildings with firearms, leaps over massive containers and fences, rides a horse, and even makes an underwater escape. He’s also heard saying, “Many like me might have come before, but I’m here for the first time.”

A brief section also shows Keerthy Suresh's character getting married. In another part of the video, Varun's character is seen enjoying a birthday party with Wamika Gabbi's character.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John promises to be a high-energy family entertainer packed with action, drama, and suspenseful moments. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film’s music is composed by S. Thaman.

With Rajpal Yadav also in the cast, Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios and is set for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

