Baby John Taster Cut OUT: Varun Dhawan impresses in never-seen-before avatar; Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi add intrigue

Varun Dhawan is all set to close the year 2024 with a bang as his movie Baby John arrives on Christmas. A Taster Cut of the action entertainer has been playing in theaters with the Diwali releases, and it has now been launched digitally. Varun impresses in a never-seen-before avatar while Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi add intrigue to the plot.

Today, November 4, 2024, the makers of Baby John unveiled the Taster Cut across social media platforms. The 1-minute, 57-second video begins with a voiceover of a little girl, who expresses that an ant alone isn’t enough, but if they unite, then they can even beat an elephant.

Varun Dhawan’s character is then introduced, who has a rugged look with long hair and a beard. There are some scenes in which the actor is seen in a clean-shaven cop avatar. He showcases his action prowess with catchy theme music playing in the background. Keerthy Suresh is seen in a bridal look, while Wamiqa Gabbi is present in a scene with Varun. Jackie Shroff is the menacing villain. The Taster Cut ends with the message, “Good vibes only.”

Watch the Taster Cut here!

Fans flocked to the comment section and showcased their appreciation. One person said, “Teaser Looks Promising. Can't Wait For BabyJohn,” while another wrote, “Varun Dhawan has come a long way! This one is going to be a SMASHER!” Many others left red heart and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024. Salman Khan is making a cameo appearance in the movie.

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Atlee shared a heartfelt note on behalf of team Baby John. The message said, “As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It's more than just a film; it's the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike.”

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's craze increases, films get late-night shows on public demand